    SpainSat NG-1 launch [Image 2 of 3]

    SpainSat NG-1 launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Robert Mason 

    Space Forces Space

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SpainSat NG-1 mission launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Jan. 29, 2025. This mission will support secure communications capabilities for military and government operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Robert Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 20:40
    Photo ID: 8866789
    VIRIN: 250129-X-BF973-1017
    Resolution: 4027x2688
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, SpainSat NG-1 launch [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    launch
    USSF
    SLD 45
    SpainSat NG-1

