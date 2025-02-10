Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starlink 12-7 launch [Image 3 of 3]

    Starlink 12-7 launch

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 12-7 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2025. This mission carried 21 satellites to low Earth orbit to expand global internet capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)

