Starlink 12-7 launch

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 12-7 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2025. This mission carried 21 satellites to low Earth orbit to expand global internet capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8866783
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-KD758-6571
|Resolution:
|3789x2526
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
