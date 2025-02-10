Starlink 12-7 launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 12-7 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2025. This mission carried 21 satellites to low Earth orbit to expand global internet capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Joshua Conti)