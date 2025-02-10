Nurses and Corpsmen enhance multidisciplinary skills at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sustainment sign of the training times…Lt. j.g. Meryn Holtslander gives the passport stamp of completion after imparting instruction in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Skill Fair Wound Care module, which featured such instruction as burn wound care, wound cleaning and irrigation of traumatic wound(s), and dealing with pressure injuries. The skills fair provided five clinical sustainment training modules – also including an Airway module which went over oxygen therapy with nasal cannula and oxygen mask, cervical collar management and electrocardiogram use; a Lines and Specimen Collection module discussed such needs as urinary catheter use, blood product administration and intravenous therapy; Postmortem Care module covered grief support, operational stress control and peer debriefing and a What’s Wrong with the Room module encompassing medication administration, errors with the patient and errors with the inpatient room setting. Each participant was provided a passport, designed as a guide for each of the training modules. Upon completion of each instructional session, their passport would be stamped as having completed that module. The clinical sustainment is vital for mission readiness and is in keeping with the Navy surgeon general’s priority of being a ready medical force able to support a medically ready force (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).