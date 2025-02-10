Nurses and Corpsmen enhance multidisciplinary skills at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Making an inpatient point…Lt. Barbara Kent, Pediatric Clinic department head and Navy Nurse Corps officer, guides staff nurses through the What’s Wrong with the Room training module during Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Skills Fair, designed for critical multidisciplinary skill sustainment. Nurse Corps officers assigned to the main hospital, from the branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Base Everett, civilian registered nurses and hospital corpsmen were provided five training modules, Feb. 11, 2025, designed to refresh their proficiency levels which in an ambulatory care setting like NHB they might not use as much as they used to (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).