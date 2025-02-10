Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses and Corpsmen enhance multidisciplinary skills at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Making an inpatient point…Lt. Barbara Kent, Pediatric Clinic department head and Navy Nurse Corps officer, guides staff nurses through the What’s Wrong with the Room training module during Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Skills Fair, designed for critical multidisciplinary skill sustainment. Nurse Corps officers assigned to the main hospital, from the branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap and Naval Base Everett, civilian registered nurses and hospital corpsmen were provided five training modules, Feb. 11, 2025, designed to refresh their proficiency levels which in an ambulatory care setting like NHB they might not use as much as they used to (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

