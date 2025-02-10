Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th AAMDC CG meets with U.S. Forces-Japan and Fifth Air Force, PACAF Commander

    94th AAMDC CG meets with U.S. Forces-Japan and Fifth Air Force, PACAF Commander

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, the commander of U.S. Forces - Japan and Fifth Air Force Pacific Air Forces, visits and speaks with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, commanding general of the 94th Army Air & Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) and Col. Matthew Dalton, 94th AAMDC deputy commanding officer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, February 10, 2025. The meeting was held between the leaders as they discussed future changes in their units and commands as well as future exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images were cropped and adjusted to highlight subjects.)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 8866575
    VIRIN: 250211-A-EM105-9407
    Resolution: 5777x3609
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 94th AAMDC CG meets with U.S. Forces-Japan and Fifth Air Force, PACAF Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Planning
    Meeting
    Missile Defense
    Generals
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

