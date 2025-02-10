94th AAMDC CG meets with U.S. Forces-Japan and Fifth Air Force, PACAF Commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen F. Jost, the commander of U.S. Forces - Japan and Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, visits and speaks with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, commanding general of the 94th Army Air & Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) and Col. Matthew Dalton, 94th AAMDC deputy commanding officer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, February 10, 2025. The meeting was held between the leaders as they discussed future changes in their units and commands as well as future exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images were cropped and adjusted to highlight subjects.)
