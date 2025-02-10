USAG Okinawa DPW Upgrades Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Directorate of Public Works installed new barracks furniture at Torii Station in Okinawa , Japan, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The furniture replacement was a part of a project to upgrade outdated living quarters for soldiers. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)