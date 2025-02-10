USAG Okinawa Torii Barracks Upgraded with Modern Furnishings

Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Directorate of Public Works installed new barracks...... read more read more Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Directorate of Public Works installed new barracks furniture at Torii Station in Okinawa , Japan, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The furniture replacement was a part of a project to upgrade outdated living quarters for soldiers. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki) see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan -- U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s Department of Public Works is replacing outdated barracks furniture at Torii Station, Japan.



The project, valued at over $900,000, includes the installation of 3,000 pieces of new furniture and appliances in two Torii Station barracks. The upgrades are a part of ongoing facility improvements aimed at improving living conditions and functional living space for Soldiers stationed on Okinawa.



Upon arriving at Torii Station, DPW Housing office Chief Eric Hamilton immediately recognized the need for upgrades and prioritized the project.



“Not only was the furniture dated, but it was in very poor condition,” said Hamilton.



The replacement process follows a Department of Defense furniture management system that tracks the age of items in unaccompanied housing. Units submit requests through a centralized portal, with funding provided at no cost to the installation.



Despite the challenges of working with a small team, DPW successfully met its timeline for the upgrades.



“It was a challenge, but our team worked hard to coordinate the deliveries and get the furniture into each room on schedule,” said Hamilton.



He also credited Soldiers and leadership for helping make the process smoother.



“Because the rooms were occupied, Soldiers had to do their part by cleaning their rooms and emptying fridges and dressers beforehand. They were very cooperative, which made the process much easier for everyone,” he said. “The command sergeant major and first sergeants also played a key role in ensuring their Soldiers were ready for the upgrades.”



Looking ahead, DPW has already placed an order for furniture in newly constructed barracks, scheduled for completion in April 2026.

DPW is now shifting focus to properly disposing of the old items removed from the barracks.



“All furniture must be palletized and prepared for the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO) turn-in process,” Hamilton explained. “We also need to remove freon gas from the refrigerators, which our Operations and Maintenance (OMD) section handles efficiently.”



While the disposal process will take a few months, the most critical part of the project—enhancing Soldier quality of life—has already made a significant impact.