The Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters at Camp Douglas, Wis., with Col. Matthew Elder relinquishing command to Col. William Benson III Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8865922
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-NS045-1022
|Resolution:
|4899x3266
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander
No keywords found.