    Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    The Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters at Camp Douglas, Wis., with Col. Matthew Elder relinquishing command to Col. William Benson III Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
