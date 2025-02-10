Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters at Camp Douglas, Wis., with Col. Matthew Elder relinquishing command to Col. William Benson III Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)