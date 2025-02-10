Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Commander

The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s most storied unit welcomed a new commander to its formation during a Feb. 1 ceremony at its headquarters in Camp Douglas.



The famed 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team, held a formal change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Col. Matthew Elder and incoming commander Col. William Benson.



Elder, who took command in August 2023, relinquished command after leading the 32nd through an intense training period highlighted by the brigade’s successful and historic rotation through the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana – one of the toughest military training crucibles in the world. The brigade served as the rotational task force in summer 2024 with more than 5,000 troops from 24 states,

representing one of the largest National Guard rotations in JRTC’s history. The unit also trained to be the state’s National Guard Reaction Force, and supported several other major training events.



“I’ve been in and out of the 32nd Brigade for over 20 years, and it has all been amazing, but the last 18 months of command has been the greatest honor and privilege of my career, to serve alongside the dedicated leaders you see here and amazing Soldiers of the Red Arrow, and that 18 months absolutely flew by for me.”



While Elder acknowledged his sadness moving on from the Red Arrow after two decades of service to it, he was comforted by the fact that Benson – a long-time friend and colleague – would be taking over for him.



Wisconsin’s Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, charged Benson with continuing to build upon the strong foundation established by Elder.



He also praised the Soldiers of the Red Arrow for their professionalism and dedication amidst the backdrop of pacing peer and near-peer threats and an uncertain and complex world.



“It's our job to be ready,” Strub told them. “Ready to fight and win our nation’s wars and support the citizens of our great state. Every time we in the Wisconsin Guard, and specifically you, the 32nd Brigade have been given a mission at home or abroad, you’ve crushed it.”



Strub commended Elder for his leadership.



“Col. Elder – I can’t thank you enough for the leadership you’ve provided the 32nd during this tremendous, difficult time,” he said. “Leadership does matter, and it sets the tone and culture of a unit, and Soldiers deserve good leaders. Matt – you absolutely delivered. You have met or exceeded every expectation.



“The 32nd Infantry Brigade is a better, more lethal unit now because of you. The impact of your leadership will be felt by the 32nd and the entire Wisconsin Army National Guard for many years to come. Congratulations on a very successful command.”



Elder will become the next chief of staff for the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Benson assumed command with almost 3 decades of military service to his credit.



“What a privilege and honor it is just to be a part of an organization with the lineage, history, and reputation of the Red Arrow, but to command it is truly an honor,” he said shortly after officially taking command.



The Red Arrow’s lineage dates back to the American Civil War and includes storied chapters in World War I and World War II, where it spent 654 days in combat – more than any other American division, as well as service in Iraq and Afghanistan in the 21st century.



The incoming commander noted the challenges the Red Arrow faces in the years ahead: mobilizations, training for large-scale combat operations, state civil support missions, work-life balance for the Citizen Soldiers that make up the formation, professional development, and doing more with less. But the Red Arrow is up to the task, he said.



“We will balance all of these things while finding collective training opportunities to prepare us for the next fight. This will be hard work for sure, but it’s not aspirational. It’s in our DNA. Our nation deserves no less, and our predecessors expect no less.



“I’m humbled to be the commander of this incredible organization, and I look forward to working with all of you. Forward!”

