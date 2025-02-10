U.S. Forces Participate in Winter Camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Abel Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, drive High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to a refueling point during NATO exercise, Winter Camp near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercises like Winter Camp allow for NATO allies to work together through simulated battlefield conflicts and improves interoperability between forces with a strong focus on modernizing warfighting capabilities. This multinational training exercise allows forces to remain lethal along NATO's Eastern Flank by being agile and equipped for the eastern European terrain. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)