    U.S. Forces Participate in Winter Camp [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Forces Participate in Winter Camp

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Abel Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, inspect a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) alongside Estonian soldiers during NATO exercise, Winter Camp near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercises like Winter Camp allow for NATO allies to work together through simulated battlefield conflicts and improves interoperability between forces with a strong focus on modernizing warfighting capabilities. This multinational training exercise allows forces to remain lethal along NATO's Eastern Flank by being agile and equipped for the eastern European terrain. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 8865610
    VIRIN: 250204-A-WB532-3456
    Resolution: 6981x5464
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE
    Estonia
    VCORPS
    Winter Camp
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

