    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Opening Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Picture shows the trophy and flags of all participating countries during the opening ceremony of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 8865607
    VIRIN: 250211-A-BS310-4015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.91 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tanks
    interoperability
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    UITC

