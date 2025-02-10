USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of all participating countries interact prior to the opening ceremony of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Tankers from Denmark, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United States compete against each other across 10 graded events conducted during seven days as part of the USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)