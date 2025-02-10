Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Poznan, with love [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Poznan, with love

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    Billie Endress, left, an operations specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Poland, and Aniela Endress, right, a former Army Polish nurse, after his promotion ceremony from staff sergeant to sergeant first class, April 8, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 04:53
    Photo ID: 8865298
    VIRIN: 250210-A-PO583-1004
    Resolution: 1502x2002
    Size: 500.85 KB
    Location: POZNAN, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Poznan, with love [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Poznan, with love
    From Poznan, with love
    From Poznan, with love
    From Poznan, with love

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Poznan, with love

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Love Story
    VCorps
    Target News Europe
    USAG Poland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download