Billie Endress, left, an operations specialist with U.S. Army Garrison Poland, and Aniela Endress, right, a former Army Polish nurse, from their wedding, September 2, 2023. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8865297
|VIRIN:
|250210-A-PO583-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Poznan, with love [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.