U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Bulson, Space Launch Delta 45 deputy support commander, reads a book to a group of children during Literacy Week at the Child Development Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2025. Base leadership read to children and families during the week-long celebration which also featured interactive activities, including an obstacle course, sensory bins, and a cardboard challenge, promoting critical thinking and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8865170
|VIRIN:
|250131-X-JI299-1002
|Resolution:
|5612x3734
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Inman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.