    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 2 of 3]

    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Amanda Inman 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Bulson, Space Launch Delta 45 deputy support commander, reads a book to a group of children during Literacy Week at the Child Development Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2025. Base leadership read to children and families during the week-long celebration which also featured interactive activities, including an obstacle course, sensory bins, and a cardboard challenge, promoting critical thinking and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 8865170
    VIRIN: 250131-X-JI299-1002
    Resolution: 5612x3734
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Inman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    Patrick SFB
    Space Launch Delta 45
    SLD 45
    Literacy Week

