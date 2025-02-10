Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Amanda Inman 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    U.S. Space Force Brig. General Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander and Assured Access to Space program executive officer, reads a book to a group of children during Literacy Week at the Child Development Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2025. Base leadership read to children and families during the week-long celebration which also featured interactive activities, including an obstacle course, sensory bins, and a cardboard challenge, promoting critical thinking and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:14
    Photo ID: 8865192
    VIRIN: 250129-X-JI299-1003
    Resolution: 4457x2965
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Inman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success
    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success
    Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Patrick SFB
    SLD 45
    Literacy Week
    Space Force Delta 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download