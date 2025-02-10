U.S. Space Force Brig. General Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander and Assured Access to Space program executive officer, reads a book to a group of children during Literacy Week at the Child Development Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2025. Base leadership read to children and families during the week-long celebration which also featured interactive activities, including an obstacle course, sensory bins, and a cardboard challenge, promoting critical thinking and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8865192
|VIRIN:
|250129-X-JI299-1003
|Resolution:
|4457x2965
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success [Image 3 of 3], by Amanda Inman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.