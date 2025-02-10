Building Literacy: Constructing the Foundation for Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Brig. General Kristin Panzenhagen, Space Launch Delta 45 commander and Assured Access to Space program executive officer, reads a book to a group of children during Literacy Week at the Child Development Center, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, on Jan. 28, 2025. Base leadership read to children and families during the week-long celebration which also featured interactive activities, including an obstacle course, sensory bins, and a cardboard challenge, promoting critical thinking and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force photo by Amanda Inman)