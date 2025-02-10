Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yost, ‘Warrior Medics’ meet NATO partners at CIOMR Mid-Winter Meeting 2025

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, commanding general for Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., delivers his keynote speech about medical care challenges for the reserve medical military components of the U.S. and its NATO partner nations in large-scale combat operations and large-scale mobilization operations during the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers Médicaux de Réserve, also known as the Interallied Confederation of
    Medical Reserve Officers and by its French acronym CIOMR, Mid-Winter Meeting 2025 at the NATO HQ in Brussels, Jan. 30, 2025. Yost joined other Warrior Medics at the CIOMR MWM 2025 to participate in lectures, workshops, and fellowship to engage in collaborative discussions about doctrinal topics and innovations in the military medical reserve spectrum. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    This work, Yost, ‘Warrior Medics’ meet NATO partners at CIOMR Mid-Winter Meeting 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    interoperability
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    CIOMR
    Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers

