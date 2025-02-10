Yost, ‘Warrior Medics’ meet NATO partners at CIOMR Mid-Winter Meeting 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, commanding general for Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., delivers his keynote speech about medical care challenges for the reserve medical military components of the U.S. and its NATO partner nations in large-scale combat operations and large-scale mobilization operations during the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers Médicaux de Réserve, also known as the Interallied Confederation of

Medical Reserve Officers and by its French acronym CIOMR, Mid-Winter Meeting 2025 at the NATO HQ in Brussels, Jan. 30, 2025. Yost joined other Warrior Medics at the CIOMR MWM 2025 to participate in lectures, workshops, and fellowship to engage in collaborative discussions about doctrinal topics and innovations in the military medical reserve spectrum. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)