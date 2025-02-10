Yost, ‘Warrior Medics’ meet NATO partners at CIOMR Mid-Winter Meeting 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Joy Sanders, the international programs manager for Army Reserve Medical Command out of Pinellas Park, Fla., listens to a British army officer during a luncheon for the Confédération Interalliée des Officiers Médicaux de Réserve, also known as the Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers and by its French acronym CIOMR, Mid-Winter Meeting 2025 at the NATO HQ in Brussels, January 30, 2025. Sanders served as the chief liaison to connect AR-MEDCOM Soldiers and other U.S. Armed Forces reserve personnel with their NATO nation counterparts to establish interoperability and collaborative synchronization. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)