Hickam hosts C-17 community meeting

Members of a C-17 Globemaster III community meet to review Material Improvement Program Status, Defense Fleet Reliability, and Analysis and the Deficiency Report Review Board during a meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2025. Approximately 70 personnel, representing 7 different nations, attended the event to discuss aircraft sustainment and partnerships within the C-17 community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)