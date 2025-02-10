Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hickam hosts C-17 community meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Hickam hosts C-17 community meeting

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Members of a C-17 Globemaster III community meet to review Material Improvement Program Status, Defense Fleet Reliability, and Analysis and the Deficiency Report Review Board during a meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2025. The event was held to connect C-17 community members from different U.S. Air Force installations, contractors and foreign partners to speak about the sustainment of the C-17 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

