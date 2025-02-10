Members of a C-17 Globemaster III community meet to review Material Improvement Program Status, Defense Fleet Reliability, and Analysis and the Deficiency Report Review Board during a meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2025. The event was held to connect C-17 community members from different U.S. Air Force installations, contractors and foreign partners to speak about the sustainment of the C-17 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8864890
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-JA727-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hickam hosts C-17 community meeting [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.