Hickam hosts C-17 community meeting

Members of a C-17 Globemaster III community meet to review Material Improvement Program Status, Defense Fleet Reliability, and Analysis and the Deficiency Report Review Board during a meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2025. The event was held to connect C-17 community members from different U.S. Air Force installations, contractors and foreign partners to speak about the sustainment of the C-17 fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)