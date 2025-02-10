Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paint Enclosure [Image 2 of 3]

    Paint Enclosure

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Lonnie Collier 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    The new Trident Refit Facility, Bangor, paint enclosure rests on top of a submarine at Delta Pier, Naval Base Kitsap, Bangor. (U.S. Navy photo by Lonnie Collier, TRFB Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 8864759
    VIRIN: 241215-N-HE049-1002
    Resolution: 8448x6336
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Paint Enclosure [Image 3 of 3], by Lonnie Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trident Refit Facility-Bangor Implements State-of-The-Art Enclosure Streamlining Maintenance

    Trident Refit Facility
    TRFB
    Delta Pier
    Paint Enclosure

