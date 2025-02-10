Trident Refit Facility-Bangor Implements State-of-The-Art Enclosure Streamlining Maintenance

SILVERDALE, Wash. – At Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, nestled amongst the towering pine trees of the Pacific Northwest, are eight of the fourteen Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines operated by the U.S. Navy. In addition to the world-class Sailors that take these boats to sea, there exists a technically competent workforce dedicated to ensuring that our forces are ready to carry out strategic deterrence and support key national security objectives.



One of the most persistent challenges faced by the submarine force is the environment – the seas upon which we sail, exacting a costly toll on steel hulls. Consequently, finding novel ways to reduce maintenance availability durations is a perennial focus from the Secretary of the Navy all the way down through tenant commands like Trident Refit Facility-Bangor (TRFB).

With its mission to modernize, overhaul, and perform incremental maintenance, TRFB is on the constant lookout to find ways to streamline the maintenance process. Similar to how a track athlete will spend months trying to shave off microseconds from their race times, the refit facility goes to extraordinary lengths for incremental gains.



In 2020, TRFB’s innovation team approached the repair department with the novel idea of building an enclosure that can fit over the submarine, which would vastly improve the waterfront’s maintenance abilities.



In the past, the submarine would have to be put into dry dock in order to accomplish necessary painting and cleaning. In the past, the submarine would need to be drydocked – a process that often results in delays due to space limitations and weather complications.



The enclosure provides a more flexible method of containment, while at the same time providing shelter to the workforce from the elements. Moreover, the shelter demonstrates TRFB’s commitment to be a responsible steward of the environment by preventing any potentially hazardous materials from entering the Puget Sound.



“The cost and time-saving benefits of this novel structure – particularly as it relates to the maintenance community – are massive” said Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, commander of Submarine Group 9. “Strategic deterrence is our military’s number one priority with good reason, and for us to continue preventing conflict, we need to keep submarines at sea. Our industrial base plays such an important role in mission accomplishment, and this only underscores the vitality of staying on the cutting-edge of developing new technologies like artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, and unmanned vehicles.”



Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews.



The contractor delivered the shelter in October 2024, successfully implementing it for use with USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) following initial tests in dry dock.



“So far, the structure has performed exactly as designed,” said Scott Fuller, TRFB Waterfront Services Superintendent. “This project has demonstrated that teamwork and a commitment to innovation leads to improving readiness.”



Recently, TRFB used the enclosure to successfully remove paint by blasting on a submarine in the water, proving the proof of concept for this first-of-its-kind structure.



The paint enclosure helped to decrease the refit time of the USS Kentucky by approximately two weeks. The structure greatly increased the efficiency of the work being done by reducing the time needed for inspections and conditions to be optimal.



“The TRFB team recognized the need for more streamlined processes, and I am immensely proud of them for bringing this idea to fruition,” said Navy Capt. Mike Eberlein, TRFB commanding officer. “The passion and drive they have for enhancing readiness is unmatched, and this is just another example of how pursuing innovative solutions to persistent issues is how we can better prepare for the future fight.”



Innovation, process improvement, and ingenuity are cornerstones of the workforce at TRFB. The collaboration between multiple levels of TRFB staff and outside entities ensured that a “good idea” became a reality, and that reality helps to ensure that we meet our commitments to the American people.



Editor’s Note: SUBGRU 9 Public Affairs contributed to this story.

