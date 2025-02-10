U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall (far left), director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed, and some of the 5 West nursing team, recognize Elena Tavenner (center) of 5W for receiving the DAISY Award on February 6 after the family of a patient nominated her for the award.
Walter Reed recognizes nursing team members with DAISY Awards
