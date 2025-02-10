U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall (right), director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed, presents Caroline Luyimbazi of Cardiology Service with the Healer's Touch Award on February 6 as part of being recognized as a DAISY Award winner after a colleague nominated her for the award.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8864755
|VIRIN:
|250210-D-AB123-1005
|Resolution:
|2602x3019
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed recognizes nursing team members with DAISY Awards [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed recognizes nursing team members with DAISY Awards
No keywords found.