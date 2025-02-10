Air National Guard Arctic Training - Field Training Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard Airmen built a two-person thermal shelter using limited supplies and materials found in nature during the Air National Guard's Cold Weather Operations Course at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Feb. 4, 2025. 70 class participants representing 37 wings from 27 states traveled on foot in subzero temperatures, to build camps featuring either a 10-man Arctic tent or thermal shelters made from materials found in nature. Students were mostly Security Forces specialists, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications Specialist, and a Public Affairs Specialist. The 2-week course featured a six-day, five-night field training exercise, taught service members to conduct mission-essential tasking in extreme cold environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)