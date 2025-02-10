Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Arctic Training - Field Training Day 3 [Image 21 of 21]

    Air National Guard Arctic Training - Field Training Day 3

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    Air National Guard Airmen built a two-person thermal shelter using limited supplies and materials found in nature during the Air National Guard's Cold Weather Operations Course at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Feb. 4, 2025. 70 class participants representing 37 wings from 27 states traveled on foot in subzero temperatures, to build camps featuring either a 10-man Arctic tent or thermal shelters made from materials found in nature. Students were mostly Security Forces specialists, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications Specialist, and a Public Affairs Specialist. The 2-week course featured a six-day, five-night field training exercise, taught service members to conduct mission-essential tasking in extreme cold environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 8864741
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-BQ052-1079
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Arctic Training - Field Training Day 3 [Image 21 of 21], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    148th Fighter Wing
    Camp Ripley
    Security Forces
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

