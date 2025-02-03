Marines, sailors and civilians from across the Tri-Command area gathered for the annual christmas tree bonfire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan 31, 2025. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build camraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8864002
|VIRIN:
|250131-M-PC612-1045
|Resolution:
|6793x4618
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.