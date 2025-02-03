Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines, sailors and civilians from across the Tri-Command area gathered for the annual christmas tree bonfire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan 31, 2025. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build camraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 8864000
    VIRIN: 250131-M-PC612-1065
    Resolution: 7329x4912
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    WWII
    Bonfire
    Fire and EMS
    E-Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download