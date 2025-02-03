2025 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines, sailors and civilians from across the Tri-Command area gathered for the annual christmas tree bonfire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan 31, 2025. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build camraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)