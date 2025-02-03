Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting Buffalo’s Harbor: The Vital Role of Breakwaters and Piers [Image 19 of 19]

    Protecting Buffalo’s Harbor: The Vital Role of Breakwaters and Piers

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Construction is carried out on a breakwater in Buffalo Harbor between 1900-1901, Buffalo, New York. Breakwaters and piers have protected Buffalo Harbor since the early 1800s, allowing for safe transit for recreation and commerce. (Courtesy photo)

    Protecting Buffalo&rsquo;s Harbor: The Vital Role of Breakwaters and Piers

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Buffalo Harbor

