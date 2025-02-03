Construction is carried out on a breakwater in Buffalo Harbor between 1900-1901, Buffalo, New York. Breakwaters and piers have protected Buffalo Harbor since the early 1800s, allowing for safe transit for recreation and commerce. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8863652
|VIRIN:
|241028-A-A5040-1017
|Resolution:
|833x588
|Size:
|73.03 KB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting Buffalo’s Harbor: The Vital Role of Breakwaters and Piers [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Buffalo’s Harbor: The Vital Role of Breakwaters and Piers
No keywords found.