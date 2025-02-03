Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-11A Memorial Flight: Honoring the Fallen Five Years Later [Image 4 of 4]

    E-11A Memorial Flight: Honoring the Fallen Five Years Later

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A pilot, performs preflight checks before a memorial flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots. Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuff lost their lives while attempting an emergency landing of their damaged aircraft in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan Jan. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 8863417
    VIRIN: 250127-F-TV052-1033
    Resolution: 5173x3442
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    memorial
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    E-11A

