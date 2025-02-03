U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A pilot, performs preflight checks before a memorial flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots. Lt. Col. Paul Voss and Capt. Ryan Phaneuff lost their lives while attempting an emergency landing of their damaged aircraft in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan Jan. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8863417
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-TV052-1033
|Resolution:
|5173x3442
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, E-11A Memorial Flight: Honoring the Fallen Five Years Later [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
E-11A Memorial Flight: Honoring the Fallen Five Years Later
No keywords found.