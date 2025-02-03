E-11A Memorial Flight: Honoring the Fallen Five Years Later

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randell McCart, the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Randell McCart, the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron commander, and Maj. Eric Goodman, a 430th EECS E-11A pilot, hold up a memorial dedicated to two fallen E-11 A pilots in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025, marking the 5th anniversary of an E-11A crash that claimed the lives of two 430th EECS pilots, Lt. Col. Paul “Tabs” Voss and Capt. Ryan “Fogg” Phaneuff. “Tabs and Fogg were integral members of the team and will forever be etched into our collective memory and heritage,” said McCart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY– Five years after the tragic crash of an E-11A aircraft and the loss of its two pilots in Afghanistan, the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron continues to honor the crew’s enduring legacy.



On Jan. 27, 2020, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul “Tabs” Voss, 46, and Capt. Ryan “Fogg” Phaneuf, 30, lost their lives while attempting an emergency landing of their damaged E-11A in the Ghazni province. Serving as a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, the E-11A plays a vital role in bridging communications between air and ground forces, particularly in challenging terrains like Afghanistan.



To mark the fifth anniversary of the crash, members of the 430th EECS conducted a combat memorial flight, flying a flag in honor of the fallen crew.



“This tragic event remains fresh in the hearts and minds of the 430th EECS and the friends and family of the fallen,” said Lt. Col. Randell McCart, 430th EECS commander. “Tabs and Fogg were integral members of the squadron and will forever be etched in our collective memory and heritage. This memorial flight reflects our continued commitment to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to support the BACN mission—a mission designed to save lives, even as it carries inherent risks to air and ground combat operations.”



Following the crash, the Air Force took critical lessons from the tragedy and introduced measures to prevent similar incidents. Enhanced training programs and the development of specialized squadron procedures now better prepare aircrews for scenarios like the one faced by the E-11A crew.



“The Air Force has strengthened inspection criteria to identify potential issues before failures occur,” said McCart. “Additionally, E-11A aircrew now undergo specialized emergency simulator training to address the unique challenges that contributed to the mishap. This training is mandatory for all newly trained E-11A pilots. The 430th EECS has also introduced specific squadron standards and procedures to ensure BACN aviators are prepared for potential in-flight emergencies.”



The commitment to honoring the lives of Voss and Phaneuf endures among their families and the 430th EECS. Members of the 430th EECS participated in ceremonies both in the U.S. and within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to remember the fallen aircrew.



“Many who knew Tabs and Fogg personally gathered at Arlington National Cemetery in January for a memorial service,” said McCart. “On the day of the memorial flight, their revered legacy was honored as the E-11A flew high across the area of responsibility in tribute.”



Even after five years, the legacy of the fallen remains deeply ingrained in the spirit and culture of the squadron. Their sacrifice serves as a constant reminder of the risks aircrews face and the resilience required to carry on their mission.



“Many previous squadron members remain in close contact with the families,” said McCart. “There isn’t a day that goes by in the 430th EECS where Tabs and Fogg are not remembered and greatly missed. We will always join the Voss and Phaneuf families in fond remembrance of their loved ones.”