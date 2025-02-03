Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Wheelchair Curling | Coast Guard YN1 Angela Harris | Air Force TSgt Justin Wolfe (ret.) [Image 3 of 5]

    VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Coast Guard YN1 Angela Harris and Air Force TSgt Justin Wolfe (ret.)(left to right), participating in wheelchair curling during the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.

    This work, Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Wheelchair Curling | Coast Guard YN1 Angela Harris | Air Force TSgt Justin Wolfe (ret.) [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

