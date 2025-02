Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Petrel (WPB-87350) interdicts a 25-foot sailboat with aliens off the coast of San Diego, near Point Loma, Calif., Feb. 9, 2025. The 12 aliens were detained by the small boat boarding team to be transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo taken courtesy by USCGC Petrel/released).