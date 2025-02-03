31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Madison Meyer, an artillery officer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo onboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 6, 2025. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Meyer is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)