Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Madison Meyer, an artillery officer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo onboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 6, 2025. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Meyer is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 07:38
    Photo ID: 8862853
    VIRIN: 250206-M-TU861-1019
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer
    31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer
    31st MEU | 1st Lt. Madison Meyer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    Marines
    artillery
    LPD 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download