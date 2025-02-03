U.S. Marine Corps squadron conducts Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the media documents a UH-Y1 Venom Huey from Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, performing a formation flight over the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)