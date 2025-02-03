Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps squadron conducts Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Marine Corps squadron conducts Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Helmstetter, helicopter crew chief with Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a flyover for the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 8862719
    VIRIN: 250208-M-UQ888-1110
    Resolution: 4878x3252
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MFR
    HMLA-773
    Marines250
    SuperBowlLIX
    MarforresBand

