U.S. Marine Corps squadron conducts Superbowl LIX Parade Flyover

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Helmstetter, helicopter crew chief with Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Air Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a flyover for the Super Bowl LIX parade, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)