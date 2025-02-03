Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of valor: Father, daughter participate in Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Legacy of valor: Father, daughter participate in Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    4th Air Force

    Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron 4N functional manager, and Senior Airman Siena Ebert, 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, speak with each other before posing for a portrait photo during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Serving together as Citizen Airmen in the 624th ASTS, the father and daughter have learned from each other—Scott as a seasoned leader and Siena following in his footsteps, forging her own path in the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    This work, Legacy of valor: Father, daughter participate in Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

