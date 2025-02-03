Legacy of valor: Father and Daughter participate in Exercise Nexus Forge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron 4N functional manager, and Senior Airman Siena Ebert, 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, offload a simulated patient from a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. As citizen Airmen of the 624th ASTS, the father and daughter worked side by side, moving with instinctive coordination built from both family bonds and shared service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)