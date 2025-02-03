Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of valor: Father and Daughter participate in Exercise Nexus Forge 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Legacy of valor: Father and Daughter participate in Exercise Nexus Forge 2025

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    4th Air Force

    Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron 4N functional manager, and Senior Airman Siena Ebert, 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, offload a simulated patient from a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. As citizen Airmen of the 624th ASTS, the father and daughter worked side by side, moving with instinctive coordination built from both family bonds and shared service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 8862678
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NI494-2019
    Resolution: 5336x3550
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of valor: Father and Daughter participate in Exercise Nexus Forge 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Legacy of valor: Father and Daughter participate in Exercise Nexus Forge 2025
    Schofield Barracks
    AFRC
    Citizen Airman
    4th Air Force
    exercise Nexus Forge

