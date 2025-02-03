Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers move toward the objective

    U.S. Army Soldiers move toward the objective

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, move toward the objective during North Wind 25 in Minami-eniwa, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers move toward the objective [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Soldiers move toward the objective
    Move To Cover

    NW25

