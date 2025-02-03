Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mortar Set Up [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mortar Set Up

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Milliman, a mortarman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, sets up a 60 mm mortar system during North Wind 25 in Minami-eniwa, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 8862263
    VIRIN: 250208-M-FO238-1016
    Resolution: 6951x5371
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortar Set Up [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mortar Set Up
    U.S. Army Soldiers move toward the objective
    Moving Into Position
    Move To Cover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download