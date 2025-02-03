Mortar Set Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Milliman, a mortarman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, sets up a 60 mm mortar system during North Wind 25 in Minami-eniwa, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)