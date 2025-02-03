Navy Medicine Researchers collaborate with Cohesys for Craniomaxillofacial Fracture Healing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 6, 2025) – To discuss collaborative research on a novel bone fracture fixation technology for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) fractures, researchers assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) met with Dr. Michael Floros, CEO, and Dr. Jane Bortolatto, vice president of Clinical Operations for Toronto-based company, Cohesys, at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The research, led by Doctors John Simecek and Nancy Millenbaugh of NAMRU San Antonio and Cmdr. Drew Havard of USUHS, focuses on the usage of BoneTape for treatment of CMF injuries. The research is funded through the Naval Advanced Medical Development (NAMD) Program. BoneTape is a flexible, resorbable tape that stabilizes broken bones around the face and head. NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within Navy Medicine Research and Development. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)