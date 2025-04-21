NAMRU San Antonio Researchers Collaborate for Novel Bone Fracture Fixation Technology

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Feb. 25, 2025) – Dr. Daniel Thompson...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Feb. 25, 2025) – Dr. Daniel Thompson (left), a research scientist assigned to Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs research on BoneTape implants to Rear Adm. Matthew Case, director, U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Case, who additional serves as the director of the Navy Medical Service Corps, visited NAMRU San Antonio to better understand the unit’s mission, capabilities, and impact to Navy Medicine. NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research laboratories within Navy Medicine Research and Development. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON – (April 28, 2025) – Researchers with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate are engaged in a range of projects looking into technology to address and treat bone fractures in U.S. service members.



One such technology, BoneTape, a flexible, resorbable tape intended to stabilize broken bones around the face and head, has been a part of this research portfolio since 2024. Resorbable (or biodegradable) implants are composed of materials designed to gradually degrade and be absorbed by the body over time and thus eliminate the need for a second surgery to remove the device.



Dr. Nancy Millenbaugh, with NAMRU San Antonio’s Maxillofacial Injury and Disease Department, leads research into the use of BoneTape for bone fracture fixation, working in collaboration with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Cohesys, a medical device company.



“While we have the capabilities to provide high quality research and data, collaborators provide specific expertise unique to each project that provides insight for specialized techniques and clinical perspective,” said Millenbaugh. “Collaboration with end users helps NAMRU San Antonio achieve our mission of supporting warfighter readiness and transitioning knowledge and products from experimental phases to actionable items and products.”



According to Millenbaugh, 26% of battlefield injuries are to the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) region, with more than one quarter of these resulting in fractures. Additionally, most CMF fractures occur to bones within the region between the upper and lower thirds of the face such as the cheekbone.



“This research will evaluate the efficacy of a resorbable internal fixation device that requires no drilling or further damage to underlying bone structure,” Millenbaugh said. “This device is expected to significantly reduce surgical time and duration of patient recovery while improving post-injury quality of life and operational readiness.”



Researchers will compare the performance and safety of the BoneTape device to an FDA-approved predicate device. This data will be used by Cohesys as part of a 510(k) submission to the FDA.



“We are committed to expanding partnerships in the medical field and the importance of sharing best practices, advancing medical capabilities, research and training opportunities,” said Millenbaugh.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel. NAMRU San Antonio is one of eight research commands within NMR&D.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.