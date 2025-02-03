Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAS | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 5 of 6]

    RAS | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    Sailors heave line on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 8861597
    VIRIN: 250204-N-GZ228-1045
    Resolution: 7010x4673
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, RAS | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    Replenishment at Sea
    USS Fitzgerald
    Training
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    DDG62

