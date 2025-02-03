RAS | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors stand topside of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship approaches alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)