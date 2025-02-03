Sailors stand topside of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship approaches alongside fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 4, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8861591
|VIRIN:
|250204-N-GZ228-1005
|Resolution:
|6808x4539
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAS | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.