    178th Wing SFS Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 32 of 32]

    178th Wing SFS Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training

    BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron participate in annual training at Camp Holland in Butlerville, Indiana. The training, primarily focusd on mission planning, included attacking and defending positions and aligning with the Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 8861254
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-MJ308-1028
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Wing SFS Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 32 of 32], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    178th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

