Airmen assigned to the 178th Security Forces Squadron participate in annual training at Camp Holland in Butlerville, Indiana. The training, primarily focusd on mission planning, included attacking and defending positions and aligning with the Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8861253
|VIRIN:
|250204-Z-MJ308-1032
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US
This work, 178th Wing SFS Conducts Agile Combat Employment Training [Image 32 of 32], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.